MILFORD - Ron Moore passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Ron worked as the Service Manager at Delmarva RV in Milford. He has worked in the RV industry for over 20 years. Ron was highly respected by his coworkers, vendors and clients. He was known by many and loved by all who knew him.

In his early years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron was a devoted Steelers Fan, something he shared with his son Dalton. He enjoyed working on Hotrods and attending Hotrod and classic car shows. Ron was an avid pool player and a member of many pool league teams. He also enjoyed country music both live and on tv.

He especially loved spending time with his wife, family, his Steelers Fan in training affectionately known as Smurf – (Jordan Hand), and pets Jiffy, Sydney and Sandy.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Trice; father, George Marshall Moore Jr. and wife Evelyn of Boone, N.C.; daughter, Krystal Moore of Marydel; and son, Dalton Moore of Magnolia; stepdaughters, Heather Cheney of Felton, Melissa Cheney of Harrington and Rachel Cooper of Guam, their spouses and their children; sisters, Melissa Cook and partner Ron Hall of Port Charlotte, Fla., Nicole James and husband Danny of Erwin, Tenn., Brandy Eldreth and husband Drew of Lenoir, N.C.; two nephews, three nieces, and one great niece. He has left many more aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives - friends and family who loved him and will miss him very much.

Ron was predeceased in death by his dear mother, Sharon Humphrey Moore; and grandfather, Thomas D. Humphrey.

To honor the life of Ron Moore a gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., Felton Fire Hall, Felton.

A Memorial fund has been established. Please contact Heather at 302-632-3427 for additional information.

Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





