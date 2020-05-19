Born March 4, 1954 to the late Helen Ray Dickson and Hubert Dickson; departed this life on May 11, 2020 in Dover, Delaware.

Ronald retired from PNC Bank/Wells Fargo Bank after 35 years as a computer programmer.

He made his life with Irene Menoken. They spent 39 years together, raising three children, Tawanda, Darrell and Calvin.

He leaves cherished memories of a long and happy life with the love of his life, Irene; children, Tawanda Dickson, Darrell Dickson (Micca), Calvin Dickson; grandchildren, Jahâ€™ty Dickson, Henry, Destinee, Kamrin, Kamello, Kimora and 1 great grandson Roman, aunt, Jean Terrell; sister, Elizabeth Bradley; step sister, Sonja White; nephews, Jared Bradley, Jordan Bradley; special cousins, Debbe King, Darrell king, Pamela Walker Stone, Stephen Walker, Peter Walker and a host of other family and friends.







