Ronald L. Burris, 80

CLAYTON - Ronald L. Burris passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, peacefully at his home.

Ronny was born on November 25, 1939, the son of the late Bertha and Addison Burris.

He is survived by his sister, Thelma Hutchins; his wife, Glenda of 62 years; his daughters, Cynthia Clay (Dennis), Brenda Metts (David) and Donna Staley (John); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Michael; his brother, George; and his sisters, Beatrice and Josephine.

Ronny enjoyed spending the winters in Key Largo, Florida with Glenda, and the company of the many friends he has made along the way. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, eating crabs and entertaining. But he always had a smile on his face when family dropped in for a glass of wine at happy hour out on his patio.

Ronny was an entrepreneur, starting Ronny's Market, in l970 on N. DuPont Highway in Smyrna, carrying only produce. He followed his passion for plants and changed over to Ronny's Garden World, where it is now one of the largest garden centers in the tri-state area, celebrating 50 years in service just this year.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna, and again on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. The funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE SEND DONATIONS TO UNITED CELEBRAL PALSY OF DELAWARE, 700 RIVER ROAD, #A, WILMINGTON, DE 19809.







