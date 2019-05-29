Ronald L. Marsh (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my condolences for the loss of your love one..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort fill..."
  • "To the Family of Mr. Ronald L. Marsh my sincere sympathy..."
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
  • "My Deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of..."
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOVER - Ronald L. Marsh passed away Saturday May 18, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marsh; son and wife, Gary and Linda Marsh of Bethlehem, Pa.; and his daughter, Nancy Nonne of Felton. He has two-step children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Private services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Delaware Veterans Post #2 720 Pear St. Dover, DE.
Letters of condolences can be directed to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 29, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.