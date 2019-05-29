DOVER - Ronald L. Marsh passed away Saturday May 18, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marsh; son and wife, Gary and Linda Marsh of Bethlehem, Pa.; and his daughter, Nancy Nonne of Felton. He has two-step children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Private services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Delaware Veterans Post #2 720 Pear St. Dover, DE.
Letters of condolences can be directed to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 29, 2019