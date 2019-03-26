Camden-Wyoming - Ronald Lee Summers passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home, with his loving wife by his side.
|
Funeral services will be held, 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wyoming United Methodist Church 216 Wyoming Mills Road, Wyoming. Where friends may call after 9 a.m.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 26, 2019