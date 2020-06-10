LINCOLN â€" Ronald Maxwell Merritt died at home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mr. Merritt was born on March 14, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, son of the late Richard E. Merritt of Saskatchewan, Canada and Delores Mary Wolf of Los Angeles, California.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country honorably for over ten years. In civilian life he worked as a field service engineer with computers and with the NCR Corporation.

He attended St. Francisâ€™s High School in Watsonville, California in 1957 through 1959. He obtained his High School Diploma in March of 1962.

Mr. Merritt attended Roger Williams College in Providence, Rhode Island in 1977, while working towards an associateâ€™s degree.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by death by his wife of 46 years, Regina A. Merritt, who died in 2007.

He is survived by his three sons, Sean J. Merritt and his wife Julie of Westbourough, Mass., Mark E. Merritt of Stafford Springs, Conn., and Ronald A. Merritt of San Francisco; three grandsons, Cian, Aidan, and Declan.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service.

In memorial to Ronald please send contributions to Peoples Place, 1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store