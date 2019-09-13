Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald N. Tietbohl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald N. Tietbohl shares his passing on Sept. 8, 2019. Ron was born in South Williamsport, Pa. to Charles A. and Lela (Schoch) Tietbohl. He graduated from Lycoming College in 1957 with a degree in psychology. Ron was a proud member of the Lycoming College touring choir. Following graduation, he served in the United States

Ron started his beloved teaching career at Wesley College in 1960 and developed their bachelor's degree program in psychology. He obtained his master's degree from Bucknell University in 1964. Upon retirement from Wesley College after 34 years of teaching, he received his honorary doctorate and was bestowed the honor of Professor Emeritus. Ron was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover. He enjoyed his Lionel model trains, listening to music, and watching baseball.

More than anything else, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia Masters Tietbohl; son, Jeffrey Tietbohl and his wife, Jennifer (Sieber) and their daughters Maryann and Elizabeth; and daughter, Marcia Mayhew and her husband Kyle, and their sons Tyler and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Betty, Charles, and Bill.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of 1A at Bayhealth Hospital and Ron's in-home caregivers for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held privately at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name to Delaware Hospice (911 South DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901) or s (PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516).

