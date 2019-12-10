Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald P. Morra. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Ronald P. Morra passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, after an 8-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).Ron was born April 14, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Maryanna Casciello Morra and the late Albert P. Morra. He graduated from Penn Hills High School with his beloved group of friends, the Spartans.After high school, he joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War , performing duties as an aircraft mechanic. He later joined the Air Force Reserves and retired as a master sergeant. Concurrently, he worked his way up to Deputy/Commander of Civil Engineering at DAFB. During this time span he took many HVAC, technical and leadership classes. He received many awards for his work ethic and dedication including multiple Civilian of the Quarter awards, the 436th Airmen's Wing Civilian Award of the Year, Outstanding Civil Engineer Award, and Supervisor of the Year Award. He retired in 2008 with 40 years of federal service.He was a soccer fan and spent several years refereeing local CDSA, high school, and adult leagues. He also was a former race walker and belonged to the PHAST team. He had volunteered where needed for his children's extracurricular activities including school fairs, band and chorus, cheerleading, and soccer. He also helped with sound and sets in local performing arts groups including the Patchwork Playhouse, Neighborhood Kids, Marionettes, Center Stage, and the Community Singers.After retiring, Ron and his wife, Regina, enjoyed traveling to Florida, California, Alaska, Hawaii, and Italy and took several cruises as well as many local trips. Ron also began refinishing furniture and redid many pieces at home. Very mechanically inclined, he could repair anything. He liked old cars especially his red Corvette. He was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, winning smile, and gift of conversation.Ron is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Regina (Pfeiffer) Morra; children, Brooke Dobbins and her husband George of Magnolia, Jillian Calafiore and her husband Jeff of Charleston, S.C., and Tyler Morra of Wilmington; sister, Roberta Furnier and the late, Joseph Furnier of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brothers, Albert E. Morra and his wife Norma of New Bern, N.C., Guy Morra and his wife Paula of W. Palm Beach, Fla., and Wayne Morra of Greenwood; his mother, Maryanna Morra of Dover; grandchildren, Bingham Dobbins, Eames and Wells Woppert, Jenna and Jonas Calafiore; loving sisters-in-laws, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mailed to GBM Translational Center of Excellence at PENN Medicine payable to "Trustees of the U of Penn" Medicine Development. Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or visit www.pennmedicine.org/gbmfund Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

