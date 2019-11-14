Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 9th, 2019 Ronald R. Grantland loving father, grandfather and soulmate passed away at Christiana Hospital surrounded by loved ones at the age of 66.

Ron, life-long business owner of AG&G Sheet Metal in Smyrna, was well known for his work diligence and truehearted soul. Ron was most passionate about his family, teaching his sons the proper work ethic and the importance of being a great family man. His easy going personality and free spirit made everyone admire him. He loved the simple uncomplicated life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to the beach, listening to music under the stars, fresh tomatoes and a freshly squeezed Sangria. Ron enjoyed traveling the world with his girlfriend Nona.

Born in Wilmington on Aug. 16, 1953, Ron was the son of the late Harry L. Grantland, Sr. and Myrtle Fahs Grantland.

Ron is survived by Geoff (Holly) Grantland of Clayton; Andy (Samantha) Grantland of Smyrna; Greg Grantland of Smyrna. Pop-Pop Ron will be missed dearly by all of his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Hicks; and brother, Harry "Chip" Grantland, Jr.

Visitation will be held at Faries Funeral Home located at 29 S. Main Street, Smyrna DE 19977 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with burial follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery located at 35 Rising Sun Road, Camden-Wyoming, DE 19934. A celebration of life will be held after all services.

Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 14, 2019

