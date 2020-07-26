1/
Ronald R. Stevens III
Ronald R. Stevens, III, 62
CLAYTON - Ronald R. Stevens, III, "10-8" of Clayton, Delaware passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Ronnie was born on October 18, 1957 in Dover, Delaware, the son of the late Ronald R. Stevens, Jr. and Barbara L. Stevens of Clayton, Delaware.
He was a member of the Clayton Fire Company, Station 45 for many years. He also served as State Fire School Instructor. Ronnie retired from Kent County Insulation after many years of service.
He enjoyed golfing, skiing, and hunting in his spare time.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Stevens; and his sister, Ida-Mae Ranshaw.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Brenda Long and Tracy Mackey (Richard); his brother, Brian Stevens; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or cards, contributions may be sent to Clayton Fire Company, Station 45, Santa Claus Fund, P.O. Box 1050, Clayton, DE 19938.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
