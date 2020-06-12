Ronald W. Hohrein Jr., a loving husband, and father of 3 children passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 59 years old.
Ron was born on March 23, 1960, in Savannah, GA to Ronald Wayne and Ruth Mozelle Hohrein. Ron joined the United States Air Force in May, 1980 and retired in October, 2002.
In the fall of 1980, Ron was assigned to Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, MI. He met his wife, Sandy, and they were married on August 6, 1983. After a short assignment for training in Biloxi, MS, Ron was transferred to Dover Air Force Base in December, 1984. Ron finished his Air Force career at Dover Air Force Base, except for a one-year remote tour to Korea.
In 2002, Ron and his wife, Sandy, began their Real Estate career. The Hohrein Group is located at Keller Williams Realty Central Delaware. The business increased. In April, 2019, their son, Brandon, joined as a full-time Real Estate Agent. In January, 2020, their daughter, Crystal, joined the team as their administrator. In May, 2007 Justin joined the Delaware Army National Guard to follow in his Dad's military service footsteps.
Ron was passionate about Real Estate and helping people with their Real Estate needs. He taught classes to educate his colleagues in their field. He taught classes to Real Estate Agents at Keller Williams Realty Central Delaware and the Real Estate Course at Central Delaware Real Estate Academy.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald W. Hohrein Sr. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, and his three children, Brandon, Justin and Crystal; their spouses Jaimie, Sami, and Max; his granddaughters, Addisen, Gracelyn, and Amelia; his mother, Ruth Mozelle Hohrein and three sisters, Lynn, Daphne, and Becky.
Ron was a family guy. He loved family dinners, games with his children and quality time with his granddaughters. Their smiles and laughter gave him joy!
He loved spending time in his pole barn and worked on home projects. Recently, he began building cabinets. On beautiful days, he loved riding his Harley Davidson Trike.
Ron was a member of Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, DE 19901. The family will hold a Celebration Of Life there on June 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 12, 2020.