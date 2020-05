Or Copy this URL to Share

Deacon Roosevelt Middleton "SonnyBoy" left his earthly vessel to ascend to his heavenly home on April 22, 2020.

Private service will be on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Service is entrusted to Mcpherson Funeral Service. Inc., Camden.







