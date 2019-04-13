Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Rosa was born in 1932 in Greenwood the daughter of the late Charles and Manilla Passwaters. She was a loving person who was quick with a smile and sometimes could be a little devilish as well. Rosa was always a hard worker and very much enjoyed having a garden, canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She loved the outdoors and could be described as an outdoors type of lady. Rosa was an avid hunter, and even had the opportunity to hunt over this past year. She also enjoyed reading books, and was known as an avid reader. Rosa will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Clendaniel; her brothers, Harvey, Bill, Charles, Carlos, John and Thurman; and sisters, Mildred and Roberta.

She is survived by her sister, Pearl Harville, of Redding, Calif.; her son, Thomas Reed, of McIntosh, Fla.; her daughter, Paula Clendaniel, with whom she lived on the family farm; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, 50 Commerce Street, Harrington where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either the Harrington Fire Company, 20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952.

