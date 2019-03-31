HARRINGTON - Rosa Lee "Rosie" Chaney passed away on March 21, 2019 at home where she resided with her daughter.
Mrs. Chaney owned and operated Chaney Charter Bus Service and Bingo Transportation in Harrington for many years with her husband Boyd H. Chaney, Sr. Mrs. Chaney loved to go to Harrington Raceway & Casino to play the slots every chance she got. She also enjoyed playing bingo and talking with her friends and family on the telephone.
Mrs. Chaney was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd H. Chaney, Sr. in Dec. 2015. She is survived by her children: Teri L. Bowles of Harrington with whom she resided, Karen Hipps Earney of Rutherfordton, N.C. and Robert "Bo" Gallimore of North Carolina; the loves of her life: grandson, James M. Payton, Jr. of Albuquerque, N.M., and granddaughter, Jessica Rose Payton (Jake Kirkpatrick) of Dover, as well as grandchildren, Adam Jones of North Carolina, Trisha and Stacey; and two great grandchildren, Kaden Jacob Payton and Payton Rose Dennis. She is also survived by her dog, Jack.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Chaney was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Melvin) Propes and Nelson Meredith; her grandson, Joshua Bowles; her sisters, Grace Hipps and Betty Jory; and her brothers, Louis and Wilson Meredith.
Funeral services and burial will be private at Mrs. Chaney's request.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2019