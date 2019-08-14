Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ann Reed Townsend. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - On Aug. 12, 2019, Rose Ann Reed Townsend, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 89.

Rose Ann was born and raised in Magnolia. She attended Caesar Rodney and the University of Delaware, where she graduated with a degree in early education. She taught second grade in the Dover school system for several years, but her greatest joy and major focus was her family.

Rose Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ebe Stephen Townsend Jr.; daughter, Karen and her husband William Lowe; son, Jeff and his wife Wanda Townsend; daughter, Robin and her husband Philip Farinella. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Amy, Jeffrey, Michelle, P.J., Lauren, Lindsay and Robert; three step grandchildren, William, David and Christopher; one great grandchild, Beckett; and seven step great grandchildren, William, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Christopher, Mia and Austin.

Rose Ann was predeceased by her parents, George and Amy Hughes Reed; and her brother, George.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901; Bayhealth Foundation, 640 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19904; or Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover, DE 19904.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden Wyoming Avenue, where friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

DOVER - On Aug. 12, 2019, Rose Ann Reed Townsend, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 89.Rose Ann was born and raised in Magnolia. She attended Caesar Rodney and the University of Delaware, where she graduated with a degree in early education. She taught second grade in the Dover school system for several years, but her greatest joy and major focus was her family.Rose Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ebe Stephen Townsend Jr.; daughter, Karen and her husband William Lowe; son, Jeff and his wife Wanda Townsend; daughter, Robin and her husband Philip Farinella. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Amy, Jeffrey, Michelle, P.J., Lauren, Lindsay and Robert; three step grandchildren, William, David and Christopher; one great grandchild, Beckett; and seven step great grandchildren, William, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Christopher, Mia and Austin.Rose Ann was predeceased by her parents, George and Amy Hughes Reed; and her brother, George.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901; Bayhealth Foundation, 640 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19904; or Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover, DE 19904.Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden Wyoming Avenue, where friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 14, 2019

