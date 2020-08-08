Rose Bravata Adams
FELTON - Rose Bravata Adams passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Rose was born in Dover on January 17, 1927 to the late Anthony and Meta Bravata.
She graduated from Dover High in 1944. Rose worked for the State of Delaware, Division of Corporations for 27 years. She was a past member of Sarah Rebekah Lodge #16 and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Adams; and her siblings, Hazel Suchko, June Bravata, Josephine Rowlinson, and Robert Bravata.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Adams, Jr., Cathy Draper and her husband Ron, and Keith Adams; granddaughters, Amy Draper and Beth Draper (Donnie Scott); great-grandson, Tevin Thomas; sister-in-law, Patricia Bravata; as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private as well as the interment at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity
.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton. Online condolences can be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com