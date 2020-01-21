MILFORD - Rose Lillian Nailor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at State Street Assisted Living, Dover.
Rose was born in Philadelphia, Pa. the daughter of the late Henry and Bertha Powley. She was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church, Milford.
A Celebration of Rose's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Reformation Lutheran Church, 613 Lakeview Avenue, Milford.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to be made to the Reformation Lutheran Church, 613 Lakeview Avenue, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 21, 2020