DOVER - Rose Louise Pittman passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mrs. Pittman was born in Rising Sun, Md. on Sept. 9, 1931 to Ralph Jones and Helen Ragan Jones.
She was the owner and operator of Pittman's Seafood with her husband, Cluard E. Pittman for over 30 years until 2006. She loved bingo and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Pittman would do anything for her family.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 65 years; grandsons, Jesse Pittman, and Dennis W. Hutson, Jr.; son in law, Donald Stone; and great-granddaughter, Alexia Hope McCullen.
Mrs. Pittman is survived by, her son, Cluard "Beau" Pittman, Jr. and wife Wanda, of Dover; daughters, Linda Tosh and husband Mark of Milford, Rose Stone of Lake Park, Ga., Donna Chasteen and husband Howard, of Dover, Brenda Hutson and husband Dennis with whom she lived, of Dover; sisters, Betty Coleman of Churchville, Md., Stella Blalock of Mooresville, N.C. Nancy Hammer of Bel Air, Md., and Alice Gentry of Louisville, Ky.; 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Rd (Rt 10). Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 31, 2019