Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Rose Marie Wilmire passed into eternal rest on March 24, 2020.

Rose was born on Jan. 22, 1946 in Queens, N.Y. and grew up in Riverhead, Long Island.

Rose worked Civil Service for 36 years at the Dover Air Force Base with most of those years in Reserve Pay, retiring as Chief of Reserve Pay. Rose had a passion for life, family, and friends giving herself openly and lovingly to all. Rose enjoyed traveling, working in her garden, reading, warm sunny beaches, sharing the holidays with loved ones, and was a caring, beautiful, friendly and social woman.

Rose was predeceased by her parents, Fiorito (George) and Louisa DeMonte; sister, Anna Zimbrinski; and both of her sons, Brian Miller and Keith Miller.

Rose is survived by her husband of 29 years, Thomas Wilmire. Family members include: Children, Charlie Wilmire and wife, Kim; Amanda Hawkins and husband Rob; Lucinda Kitching and husband Ronnie; Linda Eckert and husband Mike; Nephews, Thomas Madigan and wife Susan; Joseph Madigan and wife Kathy; Michael Madigan and wife Maureen; Niece, Linda Madigan-Ducharme and husband Billy; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, great nieces, and nephews.

Rose will be treasured and missed by countless friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in honor of Rose to take place in early Summer 2020 (post COVID-19). Rose's family greatly appreciates the love, support, and prayers shared by all. Online condolences may be sent to





