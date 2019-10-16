MILFORD - Rose Reed Handloser was called home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Milford Center.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1932 in Greenwood, the daughter of the late William Thomas Handloser and Bessie Morgan Handloser.
Rose lived her life for the Lord and her true calling was to serve as a missionary for The Church of the Nazarene in Africa for 30 years. Every day she served God in every aspect of her life, and she especially loved children. She was a long-standing member of the Milford Church of the Nazarene. Rose was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who was graced with a quick wit and a great sense of humor.
Rose is survived by a nephew, Ronnie Williamson, two nieces, Phyllis Donovan and Donna Seabrese and their families. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Violet M. Williamson, her brother William H. Handloser and a niece Mary M. (Peggy) Martinex.
Funeral services will be held at the Milford Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Lead Pastor, Dr. Arthur Roxby, III, officiating. Interment will be private at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the missions fund at the Milford Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Pl., Milford, DE 19963.
Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019