DOVER - Rosemary Miller Twilley passed peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020 at her home in Dover.

Rosemary was born in Chester, Pa., on May 24, 1941, the daughter of Rosemary Bhaer Miller and Rev. John Henry Koons Miller, Lt. Col. USAF. As the daughter of a military chaplain, Rosemary spent her childhood in various stations throughout Cold War era Europe. After graduating from Wittenberg University in 1963, she worked in Washington DC for the Department of the Treasury before settling in Dover in 1970, where she remained until her death.

Rosemary cared deeply for those in need. She began her career in Dover as a social worker for the Division of Social Services. Later she ran the Adopt-A-Family holiday gift drive; many Christmas seasons were spent in the Blue Hen Mall sorting through donated toys. She soon became an agent and trustee for the Potter Charitable Trust and the Mary Rawlins Charitable Trust, distributing millions of dollars to low income seniors and families for over 30 years.

Her other passion was the arts. She was a lifelong supporter of the Delaware Symphony. Having seen the therapeutic benefit of painting that her late husband Joshua Marion Twilley experienced during his end of life, she was inspired to create the Kent County Fund for the Arts in his honor. She always looked forward to the annual luncheons for the grant beneficiaries, which brought together all the recipient arts organizations for a sharing of ideas to strengthen support for and promotion of the arts.

For Rosemary (and her husband Josh) one of the great joys they shared with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was the fun and laughter during the annual family week at Dewey Beach. Together the family built memories and sand castles, learned to skim board and surf waves, relaxed in the sun and enjoyed game nights. True to her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, this time was no exception for her love of gathering family to prepare and enjoy evening meals together, where family updates, the day's activities and current events were discussed.

Rosemary especially loved traveling to other countries and learning about different cultures - a love begun in her childhood and one shared with her family and friends. Local artwork collected during these travels filled the walls and rooms of her Dover home and served as fond remembrances of joyful times spent with others.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Marion Twilley; and her late in life companion, Stanley Minka, Sr.; she is survived by her brother, John Nevin Miller of Tequesta, Fla.; children and step children, John (Karen) Marble of Dover, Joshua (Jin) Twilley of Wilmington, Stephanie (Larry) Seeman of Dover, Jeff Twilley of Dover, Linda (Mike) Scott of Milton, and Ed Twilley (Janet Wyper) of Gorham, Maine; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a niece, nephew and cousins.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary's name to the Kent County Fund for the Arts by way of the CenDel Foundation in Dover, DE.

