1/1
Rosie Lee Smith July 4th 1929 October 20 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosie Lee Smith
July 4th, 1929
October 20, 2020
DOVER - Rosie Lee Smith, longtime Dover resident and beloved wife, mother and career professional passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Henry, a retired Senior Master Sergeant and Tuskegee Airman; sons, Louis (and wife Connie Cline), Steven, Ronald (and wife Julia Felscher), and Calvin; sister, Dorothy (and husband Terrance Snead and family) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Roberta (and husband William Dawson and family) of Los Angeles, California; nieces, Rowena West and Rachel D. Watts of Alabama; cousin, Synetha Holyfeld; and many other loving family.
Rosie Lee was born to Annie Lee Ross and James Hatcher on July 4, 1929 in Selma, Alabama. She was a witness to history during her years in Selma, which was at the heart of the civil rights struggle.
Henry and Rose were married on June 18th, 1950 in Washington, DC at the former Bolling Air Force Base. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
While stationed in Japan with her husband and family, she was President of The Wives' Club, played softball and tutored students in English. She worked for many years as a hiring manager at Woolco in the now shuttered Blue Hen Mall; the first African American to serve in the role.
Rosie Lee touched many lives through her generous spirit, positive attitude and love for family. Several close friends called Rose their second mom. She loved to cook southern food and enjoyed puzzles, word games, her garden and especially sports, where her enthusiasm for Duke and Roll Tide Roll was unrivaled by any fan.
Due to the pandemic, the family is planning a private funeral service. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Disabled American Veterans,183 South Street, Camden, DE 19934, 302-697-9061



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved