Rosie Lee Smith
July 4th, 1929
October 20, 2020
DOVER - Rosie Lee Smith, longtime Dover resident and beloved wife, mother and career professional passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Henry, a retired Senior Master Sergeant and Tuskegee Airman; sons, Louis (and wife Connie Cline), Steven, Ronald (and wife Julia Felscher), and Calvin; sister, Dorothy (and husband Terrance Snead and family) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Roberta (and husband William Dawson and family) of Los Angeles, California; nieces, Rowena West and Rachel D. Watts of Alabama; cousin, Synetha Holyfeld; and many other loving family.
Rosie Lee was born to Annie Lee Ross and James Hatcher on July 4, 1929 in Selma, Alabama. She was a witness to history during her years in Selma, which was at the heart of the civil rights struggle.
Henry and Rose were married on June 18th, 1950 in Washington, DC at the former Bolling Air Force Base. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
While stationed in Japan with her husband and family, she was President of The Wives' Club, played softball and tutored students in English. She worked for many years as a hiring manager at Woolco in the now shuttered Blue Hen Mall; the first African American to serve in the role.
Rosie Lee touched many lives through her generous spirit, positive attitude and love for family. Several close friends called Rose their second mom. She loved to cook southern food and enjoyed puzzles, word games, her garden and especially sports, where her enthusiasm for Duke and Roll Tide Roll was unrivaled by any fan.
Due to the pandemic, the family is planning a private funeral service. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:Disabled American Veterans
,183 South Street, Camden, DE 19934, 302-697-9061