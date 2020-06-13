MOORESVILLE, NC - Roy Doyle Nease passed from this earth on June 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Patricia Ann Roberts Nease; two daughters, Pamela Rene Nease Scott and her husband, Michael Curtis Scott; Cynthia Genet Nease; four grandsons, Michael Ryan Nease Utley and his wife, Melanie; Matthew David Nease Utley and his wife, Ginn; Michael Roy Scott and his wife, Heather; James Ray Scott and his wife, April; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Roy Doyle Nease, Jr.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Charlie Tipton Nease and Flora Lee Hammer Nease Bryant. Mr. Nease excelled in all sports and shortly after attending Arkansas State Teachers College, he went to play baseball with the Detroit Tigers farm team with his brother, Charles. However, his National Guard Reserve Unit was activated for the Korean War, so he left baseball to serve his country for 30 years in the Air Force. Most of his service was as a Flight Engineer on the C-133 and C-5 at Dover Air Force Base.

Instead of totally retiring, Mr. Nease went to work for Flight Safety International where he was an instructor for pilots and maintenance personnel on a number of different corporate jets. He retired from there in 1992 as the Superintendent of Jet Pilot Training.

Mr. Nease was an avid golfer and was fortunate enough to play courses around the world. He was lucky enough to get three (3) hole-in-ones during the time he played – 3 thrills of a lifetime!

Over 14 years ago, Mr. Nease had heart bypass and then a devasting stroke that left him paralyzed on his right side and unable to talk. Being a strong-willed fighter, Mr. Nease worked hard to be able to walk some with assistance and learn a few words to communicate. However, time and age caught up with him and each day became harder. But Mr. Nease never gave up being the same gentle soul with his kind nature and compassion for others. His favorite phrases were "Thank you. Thank you" and "I love you too" that he said over and over to those that helped him. But he helped show us the true meaning of love and hard work. So, to you – "Thank you Thank you" and "We love you too".

A celebration of life service will be held in the future.







