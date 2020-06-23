Ruben Antonio Goicuria entered into eternal rest, on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Ruben Antonio Goicuria, was born August 6, 1979 to Antonio and Luz Goicuria, in Dover, Delaware.
Ruben was of the Catholic faith and belonged to Holy Cross Church, where he served as an altar boy for 5 years.
Ruben was a loving father to his two children Nakiya Goicuria, Jesus Goicuria and was the proud grandfather of Dasani Goicuria.
Ruben loved baseball and basketball. He enjoyed having barbecues while entertaining family and friends. He lived, loved and laughed while enjoying his life.
Ruben is survived by his loving mother, Luz Goicuria; his brother, Antonio Goicuria II; sisters, Denise Tavares, Sandra Lugo; his children, Nakiya Goicuria, Jesus Goicuria; his granddaughter, Dasani Goicuria; his fiancÃ©, Leah Duffy; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for family and friends will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 and will be private. Trader Funeral Home, Dover. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Lovingly Submitted by The Family
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 23, 2020.