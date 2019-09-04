Felton - Ruby H. Custis passed away at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness located at 450 Upper King Rd. Felton, DE 19943 to begin at 1 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 4, 2019