CLAYTON - On the morning of Oct. 27, 2019, Ruby Inez Woolwine went to be with the Lord, through natural causes.

Born May 13, 1929 in Ellicott City, Md., Ruby was a daughter of the late Elijah and Cletia May Winstead. Ruby was the oldest of the "Winstead Nine" siblings. She attended elementary school in Ellicott City, Md., and high schools in Ephrata, Pa., and in Clarksville, Md. She was an award-winning employee for the U.S. Social Security Administration for over 30 years, retiring in 1984. She enjoyed cooking, making crafts, playing the piano, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, she enjoyed making people laugh and listening to music. She was a great friend with a kind heart to everyone she met.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Victoria Lawson of Del.; and six grandchildren: Amber Dewald of Red Lion, Pa., Eric Swift of Pittsburgh, Pa., Ryan Simons of Mercersburg, Pa., Rodney Simons of Camden-Wyoming, Ronald Roswell III and Rachel Roswell of Rehoboth, Del. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many great-grandchildren and her brothers, Donald Winstead of Santa Ana, Calif. and Richard Winstead of Catonsville, Md. Finally, Ruby is survived by Countessa, her Jack Russell, and beloved companion of the last 13 years.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Joseph Woolwine, of Milford; son, Mark Lawson, of Catonsville, Md.; brother, Dillard "Ted" Winstead, of San Bernardino, Calif.; sister, Evelyn Florence Winstead Sutton, of Autryville, N.C.; sister, Grace Winstead Santmyer of Ellicott City, Md.; brother, Joseph Winstead, of Ellicott City, Md.; sister, Cletia June Winstead Nickerson, of Milton; and sister, Virginia Belle Winstead Grove, of Rogersville, Tenn.

A private memorial service will be held in Arlington Nation Cemetery at a future date.

Contributions may be made in honor of Ruby to the American society for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. Mercersburg, Pa.





