MILTON - Rueben J. Ockels passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at home. He was born in Seaford, the son of the late Herman and Nellie (Outten) Ockels.

He was a member of the Delaware farm bureau, a 60 year member of the Broad Creek Grange, an active member of Goshen United Methodist Church in Milton and a former member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Laurel. Rueben was a lifelong farmer eventually setting roots deep in the Milton community. He was dedicated to Cynthia, his wife of 71 years and his ever-growing family. He spent endless hours tending his azaleas, fishpond and other flowerbeds when he wasn't farming or working in greenhouses. His faith was strong, his heart was kind, and his quick wit will continue to bring smiles to our faces for years to come. The friendships that he cultivated during his lifetime also contribute to a rich legacy, as does the gentle tenacity with which he approached each day.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, William, and Herman; sister Florence; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ockels; and great granddaughter, Grace Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Nott) Ockels; sister, Bernice Whaley; sons, Dale (Carol) Ockels, Gary Ockels, Dennis (Lori) Ockels, and Richard (Cindy) Ockels all of Milton; eleven grandchildren, Mary Ockels, Heather Bohinski, Cherie Bradley, Andrew Ockels, Amy Harrison, Pamela Rogers, Justin Rider, Nathan Rider, Emma Rider, Mikayla Ockels, and Benjamin Ockels; and twelve great grandchildren, Mason, Eve, Charley, Taylor, Rylee, Andrew, Ken, Ali, Holden, Brandon, Bryce, and Tristan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends can visit from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rueben's memory to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Goshen United Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry St., Milton, DE 19968



