Rufus was a very intelligent, kind, considerate, caring, compassionate, and jovial person. He was a very likable person, whose keen since of humor was always evident. He was extremely family oriented and loved his family immensely, and often reflected on their love of family structure, and each other.



Rufus will be missed, but God said that his mission was complete. Rufus leaves us all with an example of what life is all about; and how to be a " Class Act ".



Rest in peace until we meet again.

Waldberge Bryant

Friend