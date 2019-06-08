Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Karl Porter. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel Greenwood , DE View Map Service 6:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel Greenwood , DE View Map Burial 2:00 PM Rossville Cemetery Rossville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROSSVILLE, Ill. - Russell Karl Porter of Rossville, Ill. passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 7:57 a.m. with his spouse, Scott Leaver, by his side at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1969 in Doverthe son of Amos Karl Porter and Betty Lou Dennis Porter.

Russell was raised in Greenwood by his foster parents Thomas and Cora Tennefoss.

Russell later moved to southeast Florida. While living in Hallandale Beach, Fla. on Jan. 26, 2010 he met his forever partner, Scott Leaver. They later made their home in Rossville, Ill. and married on Jan. 26, 2016.

Russell "Two Crows" Porter loved his Native American heritage, Nanticoke/Cherokee. He loved Pow Wows, native american dancing and singing (especially Fancy Dancing). He loved native american beadworking and craftworking. He loved working and educating at Frontier Town Western Theme Park in Berlin/Ocean City, Md. He loved his pets, Owie, Enoli, Stripes, C-A-T, Yona and now playing forever with Lucas, Jessie, and Cuda. Russell loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved God the Creator, Jesus Christ, and the Bible.

He is survived by his spouse, Scott Leaver of Rossville, Ill. He is also survived by his biological mother, Betty Lou Porter of Parksley, Va.; two brothers, Chris Porter of Greenwood and Bill Porter of Lewes; one niece, Katie Porter of Georgetown; one nephew, Chris Porter Jr. of Greenwood; his foster mother, Cora Tennefoss of Greenwood; and a large foster family of brothers and sisters. He is also survived by a special friend, Jeff Lazarus of Sunrise, Fla. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Amos Karl Porter; and his foster father, Thomas Tennefoss.

A funeral/celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. The family will receive friends with a viewing from 5-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stay for the service at 6 p.m.

Burial will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Rossville, Ill.at Rossville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the at

Share memories with the family at





ROSSVILLE, Ill. - Russell Karl Porter of Rossville, Ill. passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 7:57 a.m. with his spouse, Scott Leaver, by his side at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.He was born on Sept. 15, 1969 in Doverthe son of Amos Karl Porter and Betty Lou Dennis Porter.Russell was raised in Greenwood by his foster parents Thomas and Cora Tennefoss.Russell later moved to southeast Florida. While living in Hallandale Beach, Fla. on Jan. 26, 2010 he met his forever partner, Scott Leaver. They later made their home in Rossville, Ill. and married on Jan. 26, 2016.Russell "Two Crows" Porter loved his Native American heritage, Nanticoke/Cherokee. He loved Pow Wows, native american dancing and singing (especially Fancy Dancing). He loved native american beadworking and craftworking. He loved working and educating at Frontier Town Western Theme Park in Berlin/Ocean City, Md. He loved his pets, Owie, Enoli, Stripes, C-A-T, Yona and now playing forever with Lucas, Jessie, and Cuda. Russell loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved God the Creator, Jesus Christ, and the Bible.He is survived by his spouse, Scott Leaver of Rossville, Ill. He is also survived by his biological mother, Betty Lou Porter of Parksley, Va.; two brothers, Chris Porter of Greenwood and Bill Porter of Lewes; one niece, Katie Porter of Georgetown; one nephew, Chris Porter Jr. of Greenwood; his foster mother, Cora Tennefoss of Greenwood; and a large foster family of brothers and sisters. He is also survived by a special friend, Jeff Lazarus of Sunrise, Fla. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Amos Karl Porter; and his foster father, Thomas Tennefoss.A funeral/celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. The family will receive friends with a viewing from 5-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stay for the service at 6 p.m.Burial will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Rossville, Ill.at Rossville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please donate to the at donate3.cancer.org Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.