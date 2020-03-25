Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Russell Keith Carlisle passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after bravely fighting for ten years with Multiple Myeloma. He was born on Sept. 9, 1968 in Seaford the son of Keith Carlisle and Carol Russell Carlisle of Greenwood.Growing up on the family farm in Greenwood, Russell graduated from Woodbridge High School with the class of 1986. He later graduated from the University of Delaware in 1994 with a BA in Agriculture Engineering. He married Tammie Waldron Carlisle on Dec. 10, 1994 and they made their home in Bridgeville and later Seaford.Russell had a long career in the United States Air Force . He served from 1986 to 2014 and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He began his career as an enlisted active duty member of United States Air Force. He then became a reservist while attending college and worked as a loadmaster on the C-5 Galaxy military aircraft at Dover, AFB. Russell then attended officer training school and later pilot training at Reese AFB in Texas. He began his career as a pilot at Dover AFB, in Delaware where he worked until he retired. Russell also worked as a pilot for American Airlines and Fed Ex Express.When he was not flying, Russell enjoyed hunting, cars and spending time with his family and his beloved dogs.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tammie Waldron Carlisle; a son, Ian Carlisle; and a daughter, Bayleigh Carlisle all of Seaford; a brother, William "Will" Carlisle and his wife Karla of Greenwood; and two nieces, Hannah Carlisle and Lilly Carlisle.Due to the current limitations set by our government, services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the HEADstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19043. This foundation provides two locations in the Philadelphia area for families of cancer patients to stay/live while undergoing lengthy cancer treatments at surrounding hospitals. During Russell's hospital stay at University of Pennsylvania, the family stayed at "Nick's House" which is part of the HEADstrong Foundation. We had a beautiful, safe place to stay and we met other families also going through cancer treatment. We will always be grateful for the support of the HEADstrong Foundation.Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

