SMYRNA - Russell Lovegrove passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was born September 9, 1955 in Fort Bragg, N.C., the son of the late John Edward Lovegrove III and Reba S. Lovegrove.

Russell graduated from Smyrna High School in 1974. He was very athletic during his years at SHS participating in football, wrestling and cross country. He worked for Department of Corrections and as an HVAC technician for his remaining years.

Russell was a member of the American Legion Post 14. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. He was always ready to greet you with a smile and a hug. Often times he was known to be a "good time Charlie."

Russell is survived by his daughter, Rose Marie Lovegrove; son, Russell Jacob Lovegrove (Stacy); and grandsons, Evan and Carson Lovegrove; his siblings, Michael "Lovey" Lovegrove (Barbara), Eddie Lovegrove, Emily Robinson, Patsy Scranton, Charlie Lovgrove (Susan), Brenda Murphy (Charlie), Susan Flynn (Michael) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 14, located at 107 W. Glenwood Ave. in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post 14.

