Russell O'Quinn
Brady, Sr., 75
CAMDEN - Russell O'Quinn Brady Sr., went home to meet the Lord on Friday July 10, 2020. He was 75 years young. Russell was born February 21, 1945, in Cordele, Ga. to the late James Robert & Estelle Alma (Dorminey) Brady. He was the youngest of four siblings - Bobby, Max & Betty.
Russell was a truck driver for 48 years. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays, bird hunting, drag racing & spending time with family and friends. Russell moved to DE in 1969, where he met his former wife, Lois Virginia Brady. They raised five children together outside the Sudlersville, Md. area; Bobby Jackson, Debbie (Jackson) Faust, Dale Jackson, Steve Jackson & Russell Brady Jr.
Russell is survived by his sister and her two children, former wife and their five children, 11 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren.
A walk through viewing with masks and social distancing will be required for family and friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, Del. Memorial Service celebrating Russell's life will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Calvary Wesleyan Church located at 240 Delaware Ave., Harrington, Del., beginning at 2 p.m.
