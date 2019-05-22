Felton - Russell Seward went home to be with Lord, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in his home.
Russell was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Goldsboro, Md. to the late, Herman and Elizabeth (Rowe) Seward. He worked at Latex Corp., Delmar News, and he managed three bookstores, and was a member of the teamsters union, and served proudly in the United States Army. In his free time enjoyed hunting and doing lawnwork.
Russell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise Seward; and his siblings, Linwood Seward, Edith Schuyler, Katherine Foraker, Thelma Gourley and Hazel Barteau.
He is survived by his two nieces, Carolyn Ann Milano, and husband, Lenny, of Seven Valleys, Pa. and Irene "Renie" Kenton, of Woodside; nephew, Robert Schuyler, of Felton; as well as his extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view one hour before. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah/Cow Marsh Cemetery, Sandtown.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 22, 2019