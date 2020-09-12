1/1
Ruth A. Probst
1939 - 2020
Ruth A. Probst our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Ruth was born on August 5, 1939 in Leipsic, Del. to Earl and Jeanette Miller. She graduated from Dover High School. She worked hard all her life to become a successful property manager.
She loved the beach and outdoors. She was happiest eating crabs with her family and friends, especially the crabs her sons caught and steamed for her.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Chuck) Henrich Carol Lavender, Ron (Heather) Probst and Don (Judy) Probst; grandchildren, Shane Roop, Ryan Doherty, Ashley Almady, Dylan, Meagan and Logan Freese, Hunter Probst, Taylor Probst, Ronnie, Christian and Hailey Probst; great grandchildren, Brayden, Maddox, Nathan, Caleb, Stella, Micah and Savannah.; father of her children, C. Robert Probst; and her siblings, Mollie Peterseil and Jim Miller. She was preceded in death by her children, Barbara Probst, Robert Probst and Barbara Probst; brothers, Earl Miller Jr. and Lex Miller. She leaves behind her furry friend, "Bubba"; many friends; and long time friends, Judy Belk and Evelyn Bailey.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, Del. where, there will be a walk through viewing starting at 12 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations only 50 people allowed to stay for the funeral. Burial will be in Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover.
Online streaming will be attempted and condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
