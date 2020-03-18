Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth A. Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Ruth A. Reynolds passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Ruth was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late James George and Esther (Benton) Godwin.

She worked in the retail industry as a customer service associate for many years at several local businesses; including, Liz Claiborne Outlet, King Cole Canning, Norma's Restaurant, Roses Department Store, Holly Lake Campsite, several local flower shops, Franklin Hardware and Milton Hardware.

Ruth loved sewing, crafting, and baking. She had operated a ceramic shop for ten years and was well known for comforting back rubs.

Ruth had been a member of Goshen U.M. Church in Milton; and being very civic and community minded she was active with Milton Lions Club for 23 years, Hope Rebekah Lodge 24, of which she was an active member since 1962; as well as, a past member of American Legion Post 3 in Milford.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a son, James Heisler; two brothers, Richard and Frank Godwin; and a sister, Ellen Rae Godwin.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, B. Marshall Reynolds, Jr.; six children, Ruth E. Scott, Raymond Heisler, Debbie Jones, Michael Reynolds, Benjamin M. Reynolds, III and Marsha Lee Walstenholm; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Edward Godwin; and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ruth's memory to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, De 19947.





