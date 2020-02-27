Ruth A. White passed away peacefully on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, DE 19963 from 6-8pm. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhone.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020