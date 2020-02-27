Ruth A. White

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
Obituary
Ruth A. White passed away peacefully on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, DE 19963 from 6-8pm. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhone.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020
