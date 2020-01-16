DOVER - Ruth Amber Greenwood passed away Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at the Silver Lake Center in Dover.
Ruth A. Greenwood was born April 2, 1957 in Chestertown, Md. the daughter of the late William Lee Winterstein and Elsie Kathleen "O'Ferrall" Winterstein. Ms. Greenwood graduated from Queen Anne's County High School. She worked as a waitress and cashier for the Triple T and T.A. Truck Terminal but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She loved butterflies, baking, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her stepmom, Jean Winterstein of Sudlersville, Md.; two daughters, April Dawn Hobson (Robbie) of Ballard, W.Va., Angela Dale Greenwood (Carlton) of Smyrna; three sisters, Kathleen Virginia Moran (Gary) of Sudlersville, Md., Carolyn Lucille Minsker (Scott) of Townsend, Lee Winterstein-Weitzel (Jeremiah) of Marydel, Md.; two brothers, William Courtland Winterstein (Beth) of Sudlersville, Md., Wesley Clarence Winterstein (Ashley) of Sudlersville, Md.; and seven grandchildren, Brooke Hobson Williams (Jordan) of Ballard, W.Va., Rob Hobson (Kelsey) of Blacksburg, Va., Glen Hobson (Leanna) of Ballard, W.Va., Kevin Tyler Greenwood of Texas, Romaine Henry of Chestertown, Md., Travette Robin Harris of Smyrna and Alyssa Lucille Harris of Smyrna.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, Md.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 16, 2020