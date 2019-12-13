Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Isaacs. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE 19950 (302)-349-4568 Graveside service 2:00 PM St. Johnstown Cemetery Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Ruth Ann Isaacs passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at her home in Greenwood.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1923 in Greenwood the daughter of the late Oscar Draper and Anna Warren Draper.

Growing up on the Draper Farm she spent much of her childhood helping her parents and later graduated from Greenwood High School in 1941. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Lester Emerson Isaacs. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2012 after 70 years of marriage.

She later worked for the Woodbridge School District as a secretary from 1958 to 1984 and retired after 26 years of faithful service. She also served for the School Board of Education.

She was a lifetime member of Greenwood United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing cards; canasta and bridge with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Gary Isaacs of Greenwood; and a daughter, Linda Tull of Bridgeville; four grandchildren, Heather Crist of Bridgeville, Brandon Tull of Seaford, Greg Hinkson of Michigan and Tracy Kowinsky of Cheswold; six great-grandchildren, Emerson Tull, Dylan Gunnels, Haley Hinkson, Darby Hinkson, Griffin Hinkson and Bo Hinkson; and one sister, Faye Martin of Illinois.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sharon Kowinsky and Diane Isaacs ; one grand-daughter, Stephanie Gunnels; three siblings, Catherine Hopkins, Warren Draper, and Ralph Draper.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood with Reverend Paul Isaacs officiating.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at





