Ruth Ann Singleton Mitchell, 77
DOVER - Ruth Ann Singleton Mitchell (1942–2020) passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on December 16, 1942, Ruth Ann was the second child of Thomas and Ruth Singleton of Dover. A 1960 graduate of Dover High School, Ruth Ann's caring nature called her to pursue a Nursing Degree in 1963 at Delaware Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she married James L. Helms of Pike County, Ala. and the couple moved there shortly thereafter. Ruth Ann and James (Jimmy) went on to have two daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Libby) and Jo Ann, and resided in the area until Jimmy's death in 1976.
Upon returning to Dover with her children, Ruth Ann continued her nursing career at Smyrna/Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill where she was regarded as an extraordinary nurse who was passionate for her patients' care. Several years later, Ruth Ann reconnected with her old high school friend, John (Jack) Mitchell, whom she married on May 3, 1985. Jack remains a proud stepfather to Libby and Jo Ann.
Loved by many, Ruth Ann was happiest when spending time with family, friends, and her beloved cats. Often simply referred to as "Mama," she is best known for being a loving mother who enjoyed sewing and reading in her spare time. An avid pie-maker, Ruth Ann often delighted those around her with these delicious treats and enjoyed passing on her baking knowledge and skills to her daughters.
Ruth Ann is survived by her loving husband, Jack Mitchell; her daughters, Libby McConville of Birmingham, Ala., Jo Ann Helms of Atlanta, Ga.; and her brother, Harvey (Linda) Singleton, of Dover. She was also blessed to have three granddaughters, Molly (Damaize) Moye, Marlena and Mariel McConville; two grandsons, Heath and Hunter Helms; and two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Maeve Moye.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the family has elected to refrain from a public memorial service.
In lieu of a formal gathering, they welcome friends and family to submit caring thoughts, notes, photos, etc. sharing their favorite memories of Ruth Ann. Such condolences can be directed to the family at 4728 Forrest Avenue, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com