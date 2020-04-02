GAITHERSBURG - Ruth Baynard passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020 in Gaithersburg.
Graveside services will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery, Coon Box Road, Centreville, Md.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md. Due to the limitations set by our government, there will be a walk through visitation with no seating.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2020