Ruth Baynard

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD
21620
(410)-778-2161
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery
Coon Box Rd.
Centreville, MD
View Map
Obituary
GAITHERSBURG - Ruth Baynard passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020 in Gaithersburg.
Graveside services will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery, Coon Box Road, Centreville, Md.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md. Due to the limitations set by our government, there will be a walk through visitation with no seating.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.


Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2020
