Ruth Brown Melvin, 95
HARRINGTON - Ruth Brown Melvin passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020.
Ruth was born to the late George Clinton and Alexzine Brown. Ruth graduated from Harrington High School as Valedictorian from the Class of 1942 and attended Goldey-Beacom College. She worked for the State Treasurer's Office and retired after 25 years in 1986. Her favorite State Treasurer was Tom Carper, and they remained friends her entire life. Ruth was a school bus contractor for Lake Forest School District for many years. At the age of 76, she ventured into a new endeavor managing the construction of three duplexes for rental properties.
Ruth had many interests and talents, such as being a great seamstress to remodeling her home as well as her daughters' homes. She also made beautiful crocheted afghans and did delicate needlework. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed having friends and family for Sunday dinners. Ruth was a very self-sufficient woman. She was very caring, loving and always willing to help others.
Ruth's family was her heart and soul. She was deeply loved by her daughters and grandchildren who have many happy memories and countless treasured moments to remember her love, devotion and compassion.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, W. Harrison Melvin in 1978.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Judi M. Howard, Kathy D. Lingo and Betty Lindale; her sister Dorothy Wechtenhiser; five grandchildren, J.P. Howard (Erin), Jaime Howard (Aaron), Joel Howard (Sarah), Richard Lindale and Denise Grieg (Doug); and, two great grandchildren, Ashton and Ainsley Howard. Ruth had many cherished nieces and nephews, among whom are Cheryl and Leroy Lahman who gave her their loving support and assistance over the last several years. Special people in Ruth's life also included Mary Spencer and Donna Calhoun. She had wonderful and compassionate caregivers who became her dear friends, including Catherine Auguste, Rene Johnson, Carmen Velez and Sandy Knowles.
A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery (6000 Milford-Harrington Road, Harrington DE 19952) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00AM. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Harrington High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 37, Harrington DE 19952.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home in Milford, DE.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
