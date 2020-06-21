SMYRNA - Ruth D. Hoch of Garrison Lake died June 6, 2020 at Westminster Nursing & Rehab Center.
Private Interment will take place at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Centerville, DE.
A Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church located in Smyrna.
Life's End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.