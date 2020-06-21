Ruth D. Hoch
SMYRNA - Ruth D. Hoch of Garrison Lake died June 6, 2020 at Westminster Nursing & Rehab Center.
Private Interment will take place at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Centerville, DE.
A Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church located in Smyrna.
Life's End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
