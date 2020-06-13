Ruth D. Wilson
MILFORD - Ruth D. Wilson passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Milford to the late Clarence and Gulia (Higman) Davis. She was a member of Calvary UM Church in Milford and liked to talk about Milford history, being a Milford native herself. She loved cats and taking care of her granddaughter, Kim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard William Wilson in 2004.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Wilson, and Karen Westcott and her husband Butch; and granddaughter, Kim Westcott.
Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory can be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
