Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM American Legion Post 3 664A N. DuPont Blvd. Milford , DE Memorial service 12:30 PM American Legion Post 3 664A N. DuPont Blvd. Milford , DE

Milford - Ruth E. Benedict peacefully passed away on Monday, 06 January 2020.

Ruth was born in Albemarle, N.C. and was the daughter of the late Monroe Morris and Dorothy Shaw Morris.

She received an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education and taught Pre-school for several years while stationed in South Korea as a civilian with her husband. Later she moved on to become an Administrative Assistant with the Department of Army and the Department of Defense.

Ruth was always a compassionate, generous and outgoing individual that valued the meaning of family. While in South Korea, Ruth and her husband fostered more than 30 American-Asian children that were in transit from South Korea to the United States. She was also known as a mother to many military members during her time working in the government. Ruth touched the heart and soul of many people all around the world, and some still call her "Mom" today. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard Benedict; her son, Kerry L. Kniskern; and daughters, Aimee Benedict and Sherrie M. Kniskern; her grandchildren, Jacob Kniskern, Alycia Kniskern and Cassandra Kniskern; her niece, Vicki Catalano; and her great-niece, Sophia Catalano. Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, Janet Morris, Sue Francis Morris Vowel, and James D. Morris.

A visitation will be held at the American Legion Post 3, 664A N. DuPont Blvd. Milford, DE 19963, on Saturday 1/11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.

