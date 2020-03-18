LEWES - Ruth Elaine (Harmon) Maker departed this life, Tuesday March 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of life service will be held at St John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service. To offer words of comfort and visit our guest book go to www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie smith Funeral Home, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020