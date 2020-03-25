Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Ruth went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. She was born on Oct. 21, 1941 to the late Ed and Della Wyatt. She was retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles. Her ministry was sending greetings in the mail and making phone calls to family and friends. Ruth said that was her way of sharing God's love. She loved hugs, enjoyed boating, crabbing, motorcycle riding, horseback riding and camping. She also loved country and gospel music and often attended jam sessions where she would sometimes sing. Ruth led a full life. She was a past member of the Newcomers Club of Dover, Dover Women's Connection, and Modern Maturity Center where she attended dance lessons.

Ruth married the love of her life, Donald, and enjoyed 46 years of marriage with him. He passed in October 2018. She wanted to extend a special thanks to her grandson Eric and his wife Sandy for taking excellent care of her. Also to Cyndy, Cheryl and Ethel. She leaves loving memories to live on with her family and friends, her loving brother, Ed Wyatt (Ida May); a daughter, Stephanie Suing; a stepson, Donald F. Carey (Marie); six grandsons, three step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, PO Box 15, Henderson MD 21640. The Cross Church of the Nazarene of Dover, 1818 N. Little Creek Rd., Dover DE 19901, Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots way, Milford, DE 19963 online condolences may be sent to





DOVER - Ruth went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. She was born on Oct. 21, 1941 to the late Ed and Della Wyatt. She was retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles. Her ministry was sending greetings in the mail and making phone calls to family and friends. Ruth said that was her way of sharing God's love. She loved hugs, enjoyed boating, crabbing, motorcycle riding, horseback riding and camping. She also loved country and gospel music and often attended jam sessions where she would sometimes sing. Ruth led a full life. She was a past member of the Newcomers Club of Dover, Dover Women's Connection, and Modern Maturity Center where she attended dance lessons.Ruth married the love of her life, Donald, and enjoyed 46 years of marriage with him. He passed in October 2018. She wanted to extend a special thanks to her grandson Eric and his wife Sandy for taking excellent care of her. Also to Cyndy, Cheryl and Ethel. She leaves loving memories to live on with her family and friends, her loving brother, Ed Wyatt (Ida May); a daughter, Stephanie Suing; a stepson, Donald F. Carey (Marie); six grandsons, three step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, PO Box 15, Henderson MD 21640. The Cross Church of the Nazarene of Dover, 1818 N. Little Creek Rd., Dover DE 19901, Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots way, Milford, DE 19963 online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close