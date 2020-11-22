1/1
Ruth Jacqueline Hudgins
Ruth Jacqueline Hudgins, 91
SMYRNA - Ruth Jacqueline Hudgins passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born June 18, 1929 to the late Carl Rash and Penelope Allen Rash.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2012, Vincent K. Hudgins, after 59 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Michael Hudgins (Theresa Snyder).
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Smith of Smyrna; her sons, Carl (Donna) of Clayton, and Vincent K. Jr. (Lee) of Smyrna; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Usilton (Mike), Mazie Long (Steve), Jake Hightman (Jennifer), and Jesse Hudgins (Erin Curtis); and 13 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.
A celebration of life and viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main St., Smyrna. Funeral services will at 2 p.m.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immanuel UMC, 209 S. Main St. Townsend, DE 19734.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 22, 2020.
