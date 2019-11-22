Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lillian Sears. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Ruth Lillian Sears passed away peacefully at Harrison Senior Living Center on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Ruth was born in Camden, N.J. to Olga and Sigrid Swensen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Sears, Sr., to whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage; a daughter, Susan M. Sears Ricker; and siblings, Claire and Robert Swensen.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen R. Robbins, Linda C. (Gary) Tonge, and Vincent J. Sears Jr.; grandchildren, Douglas Tonge, Erin (Kevin) Bullock, Victoria (Daniel)

Ruth was a lifelong member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Georgetown. She volunteered her time to The Robinhood Thrift Shop and served as Treasurer of Georgetown Century Club. She led an active lifestyle participating in The Slice Exercise Group held at the Georgetown Cheer Center. Ruth was a member of the Red Hat Society Club. Ruth was well known for her cooking ability, and the family looked forward to the meals she had prepared. In her spare time, she liked to read and complete cross word/word search puzzles.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends and family may call at 12 noon, followed by the service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to: Harrison Senior Living, 110 W North St., Georgetown, DE 19947. A special thank you to Harrison Senior Living where Ruth was a resident for 5 years and Vitas Hospice Care.





