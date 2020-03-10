Ruth Maclary Pepper born on Jan. 5,1929 in Dover to the late William and Florence (Hansberry) Maclary, passed away peacefully at home March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
After raising her children, she went on to work for Kent County Board of Assessments retiring in 1992.During her retirement she enjoyed doing puzzles, watching food network, and old westerns.
In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Albert "Fred" Pepper; her siblings, William F. Maclary, Katherine Maclary, Evelyn Reynolds, Thelma Pardee, Naomi Pepper; and grandson, Thomas M. Crist Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Marian Yerkie; her children, Glen Pepper (Lynn), Kathleen Pepper, Judy Pepper (Thomas), Gregg Pepper (Katherine); her grandchildren, Kristin Dixon (Michael), Rebecca Martinez (Jason), Joshua Pepper, Kasey Petyo (Michael), Katelyn Crist, and Elizabeth Pepper; her great grandchildren, Michael Dixon Jr., Matthew Dixon, Shantel Tubaya, Taylor Cartanza, Hailey Pepper, Dominic Pepper, Keira Pepper, Gage Tucker, Garrett Pepper, Ella Martinez, and Kaelynn Leeuwen; lastly her two great-great grandchildren, Michael Dixon III, and Gracen Tubaya.
Friends may call Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, DE 19901. Interment at Odd Fellow Cemetery Camden.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 10, 2020