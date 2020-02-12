Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mitchell Lewis. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dover - Ruth M. Lewis of Dover/Smyrna area passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 5, 2020 at 11:41 p.m. while surrounded by family. She was 92 years old in age but was always young at heart.

Ruth was born on Oct. 29, 1927 in Rehoboth to the late James Leonard Mitchell Sr. and Edith E. Mitchell. After calling a variety of locations throughout Delaware and Maryland home, she and her family settled in Dover long enough for her to receive her diploma from Caesar Rodney High School in 1945. At one point her family rented and farmed the land we now know as Dover Air Force Base.

She became Mrs. William (Bill) S. Lewis Sr. on February 22, 1947, in Stevensville, Maryland during a blizzard. She always said, "nothing was going to stop them from getting married". They settled in the Smyrna/Dover area and their family blossomed with the birth of their four children. They were married for 53 years.

Ruth held a variety of jobs and often said that her first "waitressing" job was her favorite. Once married she drove the school bus, worked as a teacher's aide, and sold Sarah Coventry jewelry; all while helping Bill with his farming endeavors by driving the large farm trucks and delivering lunches. She was most known for the work she performed on their small farm in Dover. Born with a green thumb, Ruth could grow anything. She raised thousands of egg layer chickens, grew crops for sale (best sweet corn around), and raised starter plants that she sold at Spence's Bazaar. She loved her life on their farm.

Ruth was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Smyrna until she was no longer able to attend. As members of the Laborers for Christ, she and her husband Bill were involved in the initial construction of Peace Church. Her faith in our God and Lord was steadfast and strong. She practiced her faith through her actions; always seeing the good in others; providing for those in need; taking others under her wing to help them heal or grow, and so much more.

Ruth had a special place in her heart for children and they were drawn to her like flies. Even the most shy would eventually be under her spell. Being a child at heart, she found a way to make most tasks fun for kids.

Ruth was a great baker and taught her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to comfort and please people with baked goods. In her later years, she became the pretzel candy queen, providing her special treats for every occasion.

Ruth M. Lewis is survived by her four children, William

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Lewis, Sr; one sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Joseph Kawulok; one brother and sister-in-law, James L. Mitchell Jr. and Connie Mitchell; one sister-in-law, Ann Mitchell; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Lewis.

Services will be at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, on Feb. 16, 2020, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be followed by the funeral service led by her son, Pastor Mark Lewis. Graveside service will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.

Ruth loved flowers; however, she faithfully donated to numerous charitable organizations. If donations are your preference, please donate to Delaware Hospice at 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901; the church of your choice; or any organization that assists children with their healthcare needs like St. Judes.

A reception will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 5048 Wheatley's Pond Rd, Smyrna. The meal will be catered; however, if you would like to contribute to the feast you are welcome to bring a dish to share with all of us.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit





Dover - Ruth M. Lewis of Dover/Smyrna area passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 5, 2020 at 11:41 p.m. while surrounded by family. She was 92 years old in age but was always young at heart.Ruth was born on Oct. 29, 1927 in Rehoboth to the late James Leonard Mitchell Sr. and Edith E. Mitchell. After calling a variety of locations throughout Delaware and Maryland home, she and her family settled in Dover long enough for her to receive her diploma from Caesar Rodney High School in 1945. At one point her family rented and farmed the land we now know as Dover Air Force Base.She became Mrs. William (Bill) S. Lewis Sr. on February 22, 1947, in Stevensville, Maryland during a blizzard. She always said, "nothing was going to stop them from getting married". They settled in the Smyrna/Dover area and their family blossomed with the birth of their four children. They were married for 53 years.Ruth held a variety of jobs and often said that her first "waitressing" job was her favorite. Once married she drove the school bus, worked as a teacher's aide, and sold Sarah Coventry jewelry; all while helping Bill with his farming endeavors by driving the large farm trucks and delivering lunches. She was most known for the work she performed on their small farm in Dover. Born with a green thumb, Ruth could grow anything. She raised thousands of egg layer chickens, grew crops for sale (best sweet corn around), and raised starter plants that she sold at Spence's Bazaar. She loved her life on their farm.Ruth was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Smyrna until she was no longer able to attend. As members of the Laborers for Christ, she and her husband Bill were involved in the initial construction of Peace Church. Her faith in our God and Lord was steadfast and strong. She practiced her faith through her actions; always seeing the good in others; providing for those in need; taking others under her wing to help them heal or grow, and so much more.Ruth had a special place in her heart for children and they were drawn to her like flies. Even the most shy would eventually be under her spell. Being a child at heart, she found a way to make most tasks fun for kids.Ruth was a great baker and taught her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to comfort and please people with baked goods. In her later years, she became the pretzel candy queen, providing her special treats for every occasion.Ruth M. Lewis is survived by her four children, William Smith Lewis Jr. (Linda), David Allen Lewis (Gail), Patricia Halverson Larimore (Richard), and Mark Wayne Lewis (Helen); eight wonderful grandchildren, Michele Wheeler, Kristy Handley (Joe), Kelly Cristiano (Matt), Jeffrey Lewis, John Lewis, Michael Lewis, Amber Larimore-Mann (Dan), Sara Pitcher (Ryan); and ten precious great-grandchildren. Two brothers also survive Ruth, Bobby Mitchell (Emma Snyder) and Sammy Mitchell (Diane). All Ruth's nieces and nephews held their own special place in her heart and were never far from her thoughts. Her very special friend and companion of the last 19 years, Henry Tieman from Magnolia, holds a very special place in the family.Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Lewis, Sr; one sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Joseph Kawulok; one brother and sister-in-law, James L. Mitchell Jr. and Connie Mitchell; one sister-in-law, Ann Mitchell; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Lewis.Services will be at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, on Feb. 16, 2020, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be followed by the funeral service led by her son, Pastor Mark Lewis. Graveside service will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.Ruth loved flowers; however, she faithfully donated to numerous charitable organizations. If donations are your preference, please donate to Delaware Hospice at 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901; the church of your choice; or any organization that assists children with their healthcare needs like St. Judes.A reception will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 5048 Wheatley's Pond Rd, Smyrna. The meal will be catered; however, if you would like to contribute to the feast you are welcome to bring a dish to share with all of us.To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close